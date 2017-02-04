NanoFlowcell Quant 48Volt Concept

NanoFlowcell, a small company based in Liechtenstein, announced that they will present at the Geneva auto show, the Quant 48Volt, a concept supercar that has four electric motors powered by hydrogen cells.









The NanoFlowcell Quant 48Volt, features four electric motors of 140 kW each, that produce a total of 760 hp. The power is transferred to all the wheels, with the car being able to complete the 0-100 km/h in 2.4 seconds, while its top speed is electronically limited to 300 km/h.

The supercar has an autonomy of 1,000 km and it is more efficient than the Quant E and Quant F, which offer 600 and 800 km of autonomy respectively.