Tata will present a sports car in Geneva

Tata Motors, the company that owns of Jaguar Land Rover, will present at the Geneva auto show a new two-seater mid-engine sports car.









The car will be released through Tamo, the new sub brand of Tata which will sell the most innovative products of the Indian automotive industry. The car has been code-named Futuro and it will serve as the company’s flagship, while it is expected on the market in mid-2018, with only 250 units being released.

It will be powered by a turbo 1.2-liter engine producing about 180 hp. The car will only weigh only 800 kg and it will make use of aluminum and composite plastics.