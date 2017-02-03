Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport S by ABT

ABT presented a tuning package that they have prepared for the Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport S. Mechanically the 2.0-liter TSI engine of the car gets stronger by 60 hp and 80 Nm of torque, producing a total of 370 hp with 460 Nm, that enables it to reach a top speed of 268 km/h.









The tuning house offers also a package for the Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport, which with the package installed produces 340 hp with 430 Nm of torque. Both packages include new springs, a new grille, new rims from 18 to 20 inches and new decorations.