Old Concept Cars: Audi Avus Quattro

In 1991 Audi presented in Tokyo, the Avus Quattro Concept, that took its name from the homonymous track located in Berlin. The car’s design is distinguished by its many curves, doors that open upwards, the large glass surfaces, its mirrors that are placed on the top side of the door and a NACA-style roof vent.









It stood on 20-inch wheels that covered almost half of its height. Its body was entirely made of high strength aluminum alloy and it had a total weight of 1,250 kg.

The Avus was designed to be equipped with an Audi W12 engine that was in the stage of development at the time. The engine was mounted in the center and the power was transferred to the wheels through a 6-speed manual gearbox. According to the company the 6.0-liter W12 engine would produce 502 hp and it would enable the car to reach 100 km/h in just 3 seconds, with its top speed reaching 334 km/h.

The Avus Quattro didn’t come out in production and rumor has it that Audi refused many offers from buyers who were willing to give up $10 million to acquire it. The Audi Avus Quattro Concept is located at the company’s Museum in Ingolstadt, Germany.