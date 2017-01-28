Nissan will present the new Z model in November

Nissan is working on the new generation of their Z model, which is expected to be presented at the next Tokyo Motor Show in November.

The Nissan 370Z has completed several years in the market and everyone was waiting for the next generation of the model. The Nissan Z Concept will have roughly the same dimensions as the existing 370Z and it will be a rear wheel dive coupe.

It is expected to be based on a shorter version of the platform of the new Infiniti Q60 and it will be offered with three engines, among which will be an atmospheric 3.0-liter V6 engine producing over 300 hp.

The same engine will probably be offered in a hybrid system and it will be combined with an electric motor producing 160 hp, with the total horsepower reaching 500 hp.

The last engine that the new Z will be offered with will be a 3.0-liter bi turbo V6 that will produce 410 hp and 475 Nm of torque, which will be transferred to the rear wheels via an automatic 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

