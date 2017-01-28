The successor of the Lamborghini Aventador will have an atmospheric V12

The sound of an atmospheric V12 engine for many is an integral element of a Lamborghini and it seems that the company will keep the V12 for the replacement of the Aventador.









Stefano Domenicali the head of the company said in a recent interview “Our position within the Volkswagen Group is different and the aspirated V12 is part of this diversity”. He continued, saying: “I don’t think we will stay back by not embracing turbocharging. There is room to be different”.

Domenicali concluded his statements saying: “The Aventador has another five to six years of life and the platform of its replacement has a V12 as its central element“.

Although it seems that Ferrari has performed very well in the transition from the atmospheric engine of the 458 Italia to the turbo engine of the 488 GTB, Lamborghini is not going to do the same.