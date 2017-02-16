Old Concept Cars: Bentley Hunaudieres

The Bentley Hunaudieres was presented in the spring of 1999 at the Geneva Motor Show and it was equipped with an 8.0-liter W16 naturally aspirated engine that produced 623 hp at 6,000 rpm and 760 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, which enabled it to have a top speed of 350 km/h.









It borrowed many mechanical parts from the Lamborghini Diablo, while its interior featured a leather upholstery and aluminum decorations. It didn’t have mirrors, but instead it had cameras that projected the image on 2 screens on both sides of the dashboard.

Its name was inspired from the legendary Circuit de la Sarthe, known best as Le Mans, which has a huge straight line of 6 kilometers, called Ligne Droite des Hunaudières. There in the late 1920s, in the most famous endurance race, Sir Tim Birkin that drove a Bentely, overtook Rudolf Caracciola, who drove a Mercedes-Benz SSK.

The car was supposed to be released in a limited production of 300 units, each costing around £250,000. Finally Volkswagen that owns Bentley decided to use the Hunaudieres Concept and other concepts, such as the Audi Rosemeyer and the VW Nardo a base to develop the Bugatti Veyron.