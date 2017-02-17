Lexus is starting the production of the LC 500 in March

Lexus will start producing the LC in their factory in Motomachi, Japan. Almost half of the LC that will be built will be sold in the U.S. market, with Europe getting the 15% of production, just as China.









Overall, the company will manufacture 800 to 1000 LC each month, while they expect that only 10% of the total sales of the model in the US will be the hybrid version LC 500h, while in Europe this percentage will be 90% because of tax incentives that are given to citizens of certain countries for buying eco-friendly cars.

The gorgeous coupe car produces 359 hp in its hybrid version, while the simple version is equipped with an atmospheric 5-liter V8 engine that delivers 467 hp with 530 Nm of torque, with the power passing to the rear wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission.