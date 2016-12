Vilner presented an upgrade package for the interior of the Mercedes-AMG S63. The package is called “The King” and it ads leather and Alcantara at the car’s interior, in accordance with the customer’s tastes.









There are no mechanical modifications on the car, which is still equipped with a 5.5-liter V8 engine producing 585 hp with 900 Nm of torque, that enable it to reach 100 km/h from a standstill in 4.4 seconds with its top speed being electronically limited to 250 km/h.