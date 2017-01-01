Old Concept Cars: Saab 9X

In 2001, Saab presented at the Frankfurt Motor Show an impressive prototype, called 9X, which was a coupe car, that could easily be converted into a convertible, in a wagon or a pick up. According to the Swedish company the 9X was referred to as “the four-dimensional sports car that ignores the rules of the automotive industry”.









The roof of the 9X consisted of two glass panels that could be removed, with the rear seats being able to fold down easily and its luggage space being 600 liters. The 9X could be transformed also into a pick since it had an extensible loading space with a sliding floor.

It was equipped with a 3.0-liter V6 producing 300 hp and 410 Nm of torque, that enabled it to do the 0-100 km/h in 5.9 seconds with its top speed being electronically limited to 250 km/h.

Reportedly two weeks after the car’s presentation Saab planned to pass the car in production, but after the company had some economic troubles it was sold on September 3, 2012 to NEVS, eventually in 2014 the production stopped definitively and the 9X never passed into production.