Lumma CLR G800, a modified Mercedes GLE Coupe

The Mercedes GLE Coupe is a beautiful car, but with the CLR G800 package of Lumma Design installed, it gets even more beautiful. The package features a body kit that consists of a new front bumper, a front spoiler, a new grille, a ventilated carbon bonnet, new fenders, new side skirts, a rear spoiler and a new rear bumper with a carbon diffuser.

The car stands on 24-inch wheels, it has quad exhaust tailpipes, several carbon accessories, black and red shiny details and a lower suspension. Its interior features a leather upholstery, carbon decorations and wood trim. Mechanically the company offers packages that can make the GLE Coupe produce up to 650 hp.

