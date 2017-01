Suzuki presented in 2001 the GSX-R/4 which was powered by the four-cylinder 1.3-liter engine of the Hayabusa motorcycle.









The engine produced 175 hp at 9,800 rpm, that helped the car to do have a top speed of 291 km/h. The Suzuki GSX-R/4 weighed just 640 kilograms and unfortunately it never passed into production, but many people had expressed their interest when it was presented.