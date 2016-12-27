2017 Suzuki Swift

Suzuki unveiled the new generation of the Swift, with the model to make its official debut at the Geneva auto show in March of 2017. The car has distinct angles, a wide front grille and bumper with large air intakes in the front, the rear door handles are hidden in the rear pillars, the roof seems to hover thanks to the black pillars, with the rear lights to have a 3D design.









The company for the time being has announced that the new Swift will be offered in Japan with two engines, a three-cylinder 1.0-liter turbo engine producing 102 hp with 150 Nm of torque, combined with a six-speed automatic transmission and a four-cylinder 1.2-liter Dualjet atmospheric engine producing 91 hp with 118 Nm of torque, available with either a five-speed manual gearbox, or with a CVT.

The car will also have a hybrid version that combines the 1.2-liter Dualjet engine and an electric motor. The model weighs just 840 kilos, thanks to the new Heartect platform. It will be offered in seven equipment versions, equipped with a collision mitigation system, automatic braking system, six airbags, ABS, ESP, lane change notification system, automatic high beam lights and active cruise control.

Its interior has a completely new central console with its design to refer to that of the Baleno and its infotainment system supporting Apple Carplay and Android Auto.