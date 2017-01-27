Skoda Kodiaq Scout

Skoda presented the Kodiaq Scout, which is a more off-road version of the Kodiaq, with a four-wheel drive system being offered as a standard and the distance of the car from the ground being increased.









Aesthetically, the car has a new front and rear bumper with silver painted plastic protectors, it stands on 19-inch alloy wheels, that are sold only with it and it has Scout logos on the front fenders.

Mechanically, it is available with three engines, the basic version is equipped with a 1.4-liter TSI engine producing 150 hp, which allows the car to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.8 seconds, with its top speed being 197 km/h, the second engine is a 2.0-liter TSI with 180 hp that helps the car reach 100 km/h from a standstill in 8 seconds, with the top speed of this version touching 207 km/h and finally the car is available with a 2.0-liter TDI producing 150 190 hp in two different versions.

Regardless of engine, the Kodiaq Scout has a four-wheel drive system, its distance from the ground, now reaches 194 mm, with the company offering the Rough-Road package, that adds protection underneath the engine, brakes, fuel piping and wiring.

Its interior features a backlight with 10 colours, an Alcantara upholstery, stainless steel pedals, new floor mats and a sound system with 10 speakers. The Kodiaq Scout has the Off-Road Driving Assist system and Select Mode, which allows the driver to choose between: Eco, Comfort, Normal, Sport, Individual, and Snow driving modes.