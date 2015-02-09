Old Red by Triskelion Motors

By Nikolai Gorev -
1
Old Red by Triskelion Motors

More Motorcycle news

motorbike

Advertisment

Triskelion Motors and Kyle Cannon have created a cafe racer motorcycle and they named it Old Red, based on a Honda CX 500.





Old Red by Triskelion Motors

This CX500 in recent years was closed in the garage of a collector in Provo, Utah, who was planning to renovate it to its default format, to use it daily, but after meeting Triskelion Motors, he changed his mind.

The transformation of the CX500 has started from December 2014 and it has been completed some days ago. The frame was painted again, the suspensions are not changed but restored to perfection as are the brakes. The attention to detail is approaching extreme levels. The saddle is handmade, textured and unique, designed for this bike.

Old Red by Triskelion Motors

The Old Red is up for sale from 25 January. As says Kyle Cannon, “the Red reached full potential here in Triskelion Motors and it needs to get out of the barn, on the road.”

Old Red by Triskelion Motors

The 1980 Honda CX500 Custom is equipped with a liquid-cooled V2 engine of 497cc producing 50 hp  at 9,000 rpm having a top speed of 159 km/h. The bike weighs 204 kilos nad it has a fuel tank of 11 liters.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Kyle Cannon

    Thanks for the great article Nikolai! I’m glad you like my bike. It was definitely worth all the effort we put into it here at Triskelion Motors. We hope you enjoy the rest of our motorcycles in the future. This is only the beginning of a long legacy of beautiful bikes.

    Kyle Cannon
    Owner- Triskelion Motors