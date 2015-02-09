Old Red by Triskelion Motors

Triskelion Motors and Kyle Cannon have created a cafe racer motorcycle and they named it Old Red, based on a Honda CX 500.













This CX500 in recent years was closed in the garage of a collector in Provo, Utah, who was planning to renovate it to its default format, to use it daily, but after meeting Triskelion Motors, he changed his mind.

The transformation of the CX500 has started from December 2014 and it has been completed some days ago. The frame was painted again, the suspensions are not changed but restored to perfection as are the brakes. The attention to detail is approaching extreme levels. The saddle is handmade, textured and unique, designed for this bike.

The Old Red is up for sale from 25 January. As says Kyle Cannon, “the Red reached full potential here in Triskelion Motors and it needs to get out of the barn, on the road.”

The 1980 Honda CX500 Custom is equipped with a liquid-cooled V2 engine of 497cc producing 50 hp at 9,000 rpm having a top speed of 159 km/h. The bike weighs 204 kilos nad it has a fuel tank of 11 liters.