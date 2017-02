Hyundai will present next week the new Accent. The car will have a new hexagonal grille, LED daytime running lights and new bumpers, while it will borrow design elements from the Elantra.









The new Accent will be larger in size than the model it replaces and it is expected to be offered with a 1.6-liter engine producing 137 hp that will be combined with either a six-speed manual gearbox, or with an optional six-speed automatic.