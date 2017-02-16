A very rare 1957 Jaguar XKSS is heading to auction

Jaguar announced last year that they would build the remaining 9 XKSS, selling each of them for €1.27 million, but the original XKSS costs a little bit more than the “new” ones.









A beautiful and very rare 1957 XKSS will be auctioned by Gooding & Company on March 10, at Amelia Island in Florida, USA, with its selling price estimated to reach between $16 and $18 million.

Jaguar wanted to build 25 XKSS in the 1950s, but a fire at their factory led to the destruction of 9 of them, which are the “new” ones that will be built. The XKSS was basically a road version of the racing D-Type, which dominated the 24-hour race of Le Mans from 1955 until 1957. The car was sold to good customers of the brand, mostly in the U.S., with one of them belonging to Steve McQueen.