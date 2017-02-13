Porsche showcases its rarest models in a beautiful promo video

Porsche has started uploading a new series of videos on their YouTube channel and in the first of these videos, they showcase their five rarest models.









The first one is the 964 Turbo S, which was constructed by the racing team of Weissach in 1992, with most of its parts, coming from its racing version. Just 86 cars were built, with the Porsche 924 Carrera GTS to follow, since it was produced in just 49 copies, each one painted in a unique Indian Red color.

Next on the list is the legendary 911 GT1, with 21 cars being built, for Porsche to get the homologation for participating in Le Mans. Equally rare is the Porsche 911 SC/RS of 1984, with just 20 cars built, that were exclusive used for rally racing. At the top, with only 16 cars produced, we find the 356 America Roadster, the model that inspired the rare but more mainstream 356 Speedster.