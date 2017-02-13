Kawasaki Vulcan S Cafe Racer by MRS Oficina

MRS Oficina has created a truly unique and beautiful Kawasaki Vulcan S Cafe Racer. The bike has modern features, such as its water-cooled engine and its frame, which are combined with classic elements, such as the yellow front light and the small seat.









Its fuel tank is handmade and it is made of steel. The bike has a new Ohlins shock absorber, which was placed at the back and a 20 mm fork at the front.

The Vulcan S Cafe Racer is an awesome combination of modern and old. The bike features also analog instruments, while it is painted in a dark green metallic color, with the end result being impressive.