Royal Enfield Green Fly

Royal Enfield Spain presented the Green Fly, a Classic 500, that has been converted to an off-road bike and will be officially presented at the 2017 Madrid Auto Show.









The Green Fly is based on the Classic 500, however its frame was borrowed from a Royal Enfield Continental GT and it was adapted to the needs of the bike. The bike has a single shock absorber on the back, a small seat, two small front lights and an inverted fork, which gives it an overall sporty look. Finally the bike has new green wheels and new off road tires.