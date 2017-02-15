Lamborghini is recalling 1,453 Aventador

Lamborghini announced that they are recalling 1,453 Aventador in the US, produced from 2012 to 2017, including the special editions Anniversario, Miura Homage, Pirelli Edition and SV. The recall also affects the Veneno Coupe and Roadster.









According to NHTSA there is a case of fire if someone fills the tank with too much gasoline, especially in the Aventador with aftermarket exhausts. Lamborghini started researching this problem in 2015 and in March of 2016 they found an incident where the rear lights and the rear bumper of an Aventador, melted because of the heat.

Finally, studies have shown that high engine rpm from idle, especially with aftermarket exhausts, can cause fire. Lamborghini will upgrade the fume emission system in the fuel tanks of the Aventador affected by the recall, adding a better exhaust valve and a new valve that will prevent tank overfill.