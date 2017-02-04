Rumors: The Ferrari F12 M will produce 800 hp

Ferrari will unveil at Geneva, the F12M, the renewed F12berlinetta, but already the Italian company has unveiled the car to some good customers.









According to rumors the car is equipped with an atmospheric 6.5-liter V12 engine, which produces 800 hp with 718 Nm of torque, considerably more than the 730 horses and 690 Nm of torque of the simple F12. The new model will be able to do the 0-100 km/h in less than 3 seconds and the 0-200 km/h in less than 8 seconds.

The revamped F12 will have new settings in the gearbox to make the gear changes up to 30% faster. It will be equipped with the latest version of the four-wheel drive system of the company and it will have a more aggressive design with LED lights and a new rear diffuser.