Rumors: The new BMW i8 will be more powerful

By Marco Vertizeli -
0
Rumors The new BMW i8 will be more powerful

More BMW news

BMW

Advertisment




In 2017 BMW will unveil the facelift of the i8, which according to rumors will be more powerful and will produce 15 more hp, reaching a total of 377 hp. The German sports model will have new batteries that can be charged wirelessly through inductive chargers, as it happens with the i8 safety car of Formula E and it will have a bigger range.

Rumors The new BMW i8 will be more powerful




BMW will also improve the model’s suspension and they will equip it with new wheels made of carbon and aluminum, thus reducing the unsprung weight by 25%.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR