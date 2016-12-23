Mercedes G-Class by Mansory

By John Kendrick -
0
Mercedes G-Class by Mansory

More Mercedes news

Mercedes

Advertisment




Mansory presented a new carbon body kit for the Mercedes G-Class. The kit is available for both the simple as well as the AMG versions of the car and it consists of new bumpers, a new hood with air intakes, new fenders, LED daytime running lights, a new grille, a spoiler and carbon door handles and side mirrors.

Mercedes G-Class by Mansory




The company also offers new wheels that range in dimensions from 21 to 23 inches, with the car in the photo to have 23-inch wheels, with tires 305/35R23. The G63 AMG, has been modified by the company and it can produce 840 hp with 1,150 Nm of torque. The kit has a starting price at $19,750.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR