Mercedes G-Class by Mansory

Mansory presented a new carbon body kit for the Mercedes G-Class. The kit is available for both the simple as well as the AMG versions of the car and it consists of new bumpers, a new hood with air intakes, new fenders, LED daytime running lights, a new grille, a spoiler and carbon door handles and side mirrors.









The company also offers new wheels that range in dimensions from 21 to 23 inches, with the car in the photo to have 23-inch wheels, with tires 305/35R23. The G63 AMG, has been modified by the company and it can produce 840 hp with 1,150 Nm of torque. The kit has a starting price at $19,750.