According to rumors Dacia will present at the Geneva auto show, the second generation of the Duster. The car will grow in size and it will be built on the CMF platform, which has been used in several models of Renault and Nissan.









Its length is expected to reach 4.5 metres and it will be available in a seven-seat layout, which will be released one year after the 5-seater version.

It will be offered with gasoline and diesel engines of Renault and its design will borrow stylistic elements from the Duster Oroch Concept, that was presented in October of 2014 at the Sao Paulo auto show.