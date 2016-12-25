Mercedes GLC 220 d by VATH

Vath presented an upgrade package for the Mercedes-Benz GLC 220d. The car’s 2.2-liter diesel engine, originally delivers 170 hp and 400 Nm of torque, but with the package installed it produces 205 hp with 470 Nm of torque.

The extra power allows the car to have a top speed of 220 km/h. The company also offers stainless steel exhaust tailpipes, a coilover suspension, which lowers the body height from 20 to 55 mm and finally, new 20-inch wheels with tires 245/45 front and 275/45 at the rear.

