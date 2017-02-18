Scuderia Cameron says that the SCG 003S will be able to lap the Nurburgring in 6:30

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus is an Italian company that belongs to the American film producer and car collector James Glickenhaus. The cars are manufactured in Italy from the Manifattura Automobili Torino, with the SCG 003S being their current model.









According to the company, the SCG 003S can lap the Nurburgring, in 6:30, a time that is 27 seconds faster than that of the Porsche 918 Spyder.

The SCG 003S is equipped with a 4.4-liter V8 producing 800 hp with 850 Nm of torque. The car borrows many design elements from LMP1 cars, with its doors opening like those of LMP1 race cars and offering easy access to the interior. The doors have also a rapid release, that allows the passengers to quickly escape, in case of an emergency.