Lamborghini Huracan Spyder by O.CT Tuning, producing 805 hp

O.CT Tuning presented a tuning package for the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder, that makes the 5.2-liter V10 engine of the Italian super car, produce 805 hp with 810 Nm of torque. The package includes a supercharger and a new muffler that weighs 20 kilos less than the original one and offers a better sound.









The car features also new bumpers, new side skirts, a spoiler and diffuser, all made from carbon. The Huracan Spyder stands on 20-inch wheels at the front and 21-inch at the rear.

According to the company, the car, with the package installed, can accelerate to 100 km/h from a standstill in 2.7 seconds, with the 0-200 km/h being completed in 8.1 seconds and its top speed reaching 325 km/h.