Shelby Cobra Sebring Special Edition

Shelby American and Superformance in the margins of the Barrett-Jackson auction, will present four special Shelby Cobra, with each honouring old Cobra racing cars.









The cars are replicas of the legendary Shelbys involved in endurance races in 1963 and 1964, driven by Dave MacDoondald, Ken Miles, Dan Gurney and Grant Allen. A total of 15 cars will be produced, with 13 of them to have a body made of polyester and 2 of aluminum.

The car will be available in red, yellow and black and each one will be accompanied by a commemorative Baume & Mercier Shelby Sebring watch and a special tag under the hood. The car is already available for ordering, with the company not stating its price.