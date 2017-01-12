Skoda Octavia 2017

Skoda presented officially the facelift of the Octavia, in an event which took place in Vienna, Austria. The car features LED lights on the front and slightly redesigned rear lights.









The car is available with a 2.0-liter TDI engine producing 150 hp, combined with a 7-speed DSG gearbox and a four-wheel drive system on the Scout version.

The Octavia RS will be equipped with a 2.0-liter TSI engine producing 230 hp. It stands 15 mm lower to the ground and it has 17-inch rims. The car also has the Performance Sound Generator, a speaker that reproduces the sound of the engine in the cabin.

The interior depending on the version, has LED lighting, a heated steering wheel, a Wi-Fi hotspot, two USB ports and folding tables for the rear seats. Also it has an upgraded infotainment system, with an 8 inch screen. Finally the Octavia has many security systems, such as Blind Spot Detect, Rear Traffic Alert and Predictive Pedestrian Protection.