Lotus presented in November the Exige Sport 380 and now the company unveiled the racing version of the car. The Exige Race 380 is only for track use and has a weight of just 998 kilos, without the its fluids. This figure drops by an extra 10 kilos, if the customer chooses the optional titanium exhaust.









The weight reduction was achieved thanks to the use of many carbon parts, with the car having a front spoiler, a diffuser and air intakes all made from the lightweight material. The rear windows are made from polycarbonate, it has carbon seats, a lithium-ion battery, while the wheels are forged and fabricated from lightweight metals.

The car is equipped with a 3.5-liter V6 engine producing 380 hp at 6,700 rpm with 410 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm. The supercharger has a new pulley that increases the pressure, with the fuel pump to be upgraded and the ECU to have new settings. The engine is combined with a six-speed sequential Xtrac gearbox, passing the power to the rear axle through a limited slip differential.

It is able to do the 0-96 km/h in 3.2 seconds (0.3 sec faster than the street version), with Lotus to announce that the car has lapped the Hethel track, in 1:23.5 seconds, 1.5 seconds faster than the Exige Cup R. In England the Lotus Exige Race 380 starts from £99,500, before taxes.