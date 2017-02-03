Skoda presented the Octavia RS 245, which will debut at the Geneva auto show. The car is equipped with a 2.0-liter TSI engine that produces 245 hp with 370 Nm of torque, available with either a manual 6-speed gearbox or an automatic seven-speed DSG.









It is able to do the 0-100 km/h in 6.6 seconds, with its top speed being electronically limited to 250 km/h. It features an electronic limited slip differential, a 14 mm lower suspension and 19-inch wheels. Visually the Skoda Octavia RS 245 features black shiny decorations.