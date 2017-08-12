Hyundai i30 N TCR

Hyundai presented the i30 N TCR racing car, on the sidelines of an event at Nurburgring. The i30 N TCR will participate in the Championship of 2018 and its first deliveries to be made by December.









The race car is the first project of Hyundai Motorsport designed for track racing and it was developed in collaboration with BRC. It will be the competitor of the Alfa Romeo Giulietta TCR, Audi RS3 LMS TCR, Ford Focus TCR, Kia Cee’d TCR, Honda Civic TCR, Opel Astra TCR, Seat Leon Cup TCR, Subaru WRX STI TCR and Volkswagen Golf TCR.