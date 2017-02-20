SsangYong XAVL Concept

SsangYong will present in Geneva the eXciting Authentic Vehicle Long (XAVL), a new concept medium-sized SUV that offers the roominess of an MPV and the character of an SUV. It can carry up to 7 people and its central console has very few physical buttons, since almost everything is controlled via a touch screen.









The instrument panel of the car is digital, with the interior to have blue LED lighting. The XAVL concept is equipped with many safety and assistance systems and it is powered with a gasoline engine.