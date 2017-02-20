Toyota Yaris GRMN

Toyota will present in Geneva, along with the i-TRIL Concept, the Yaris GRMN, the quick version of the new Yaris that will be equipped supercharged 1.8-liter engine, producing 210 hp, that will pass to the front wheels.









The car features an aggressive body kit, large wheels, wide fenders, a spoiler and a diffuser. The GRMN name means “Gazoo Racing Masters of Nurburgring”, with the Yaris GRMN being able to do the 0-100 km/h in approximately 6.5 seconds, with its top speed reaching 225 km/h.

Its interior has sport seats and new decorations. Toyota has upgraded the steering system of the car, the braking system and the suspension, in order to improve the handling and road behavior.