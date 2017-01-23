The next generation of the Toyota GT86 and Subaru BRZ will have hybrid technology

The second generation of the Toyota GT86, will be presented within 2019, which means that the category of affordable sports rear-wheel-dive cars, will still be competitive.









Toyota and Subaru recently presented renewed versions of the BRZ and the GT86. The new generation of the GT86 will be placed under the new Supra and something similar will happen with the BRZ, since Subaru is planning a larger coupe car.

According to rumors from Japan the new generations of the two models will have hybrid technology, with Toyota constantly investing in the development of hybrid systems and batteries for cars. The hybrid system of the cars, will give them a better fuel efficiency and make them produce less pollutants.