Yamaha XSR700 by Macco Motors

Macco Motors presented a custom Yamaha XSR700 that is very appealing. The form of the XSR700 is unchanged, but it features a new vintage saddle designed for one person, completely covered in leather and beautiful stitching.









The bike has also new matt black side panels made of fiberglass and a tail with an integrated license plate holder and lights.The front end of the bike, has a big seven-inch headlight, with its handlebar being replaced, as well as the levers and knobs.

An important role in aesthetics, is played by the gold livery, which covers the fuel tank and the outline of the headlight. The bike sits on Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp tires. There were no changes to the engine, so the performance of the XSR700 remains unchanged.