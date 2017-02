Toyota Racing Development and Modellista presented tuning packages for the new Toyota Prius Plug-in. The package of Modellista includes new LED daytime running lights, a front spoiler on the bottom of the front bumper, a rear spoiler, new side skirts and new beautiful five spoke wheels.









Additionally, TRD offers for the car, dual centrally positioned exhaust tailpipes and new light-alloy wheels with various designs, available from 15 to 18 inches.