Rimac is preparing the successor of the Concept One

Rimac Automobili has presented the Concept One about a year ago. The car is fully electric and it produces 1,088 hp, but the company is preparing a new, improved model, which will be released after 2018 and it will be manufactured in about 20 units per year.









Only eight Concept One will build by Rimac, which have been pre-sold for about €1 million each, with the first deliveries to start by next month.

The concept one produces 1,088 horses with 1600 Nm of torque, that enable it to do the 0-100 km/h in 2.6 seconds, the 0-200 km/h in 6.2 seconds and the 0-300 km/h to 14.2 seconds, with its top speed reaching 355 km/h.

In last year’s Geneva auto show, Rimac presented the Concept_S, which is the most powerful version of the Concept One and it produces 1,365 hp with 1,800 Nm torque! The car features a new aerodynamic package, consisting of a front splitter, new side skirts and a large rear spoiler.

The Concept_S can do the 0-100 km/h in 2.5 seconds, the 0-200 km/h in 5.6 seconds and the 0-300 km/h in 13.1 seconds, with its top speed being 365 km/h. The company has announced that its autonomy will be close to 420 km. Only two Concept_S will be built, at a cost of around €1.5 million, with their deliveries to start in 2018.