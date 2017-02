Zenvo Automotive will unveil at the Geneva auto show, the TS1 GT Anniversary, a special edition of the TS1 in order to celebrate their 10th birthday.









According to the rumors, the Zenvo TS1 GT Anniversary will feature a handmade body and it will be equipped with a 5.8-liter twin-supercharged V8 engine producing 1,150 hp, which will help it to have a top speed of 402 km/h. More details for the car will be known on March 7.