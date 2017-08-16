A 1964 Porsche 904 Carrera GTS is heading to auction

The Porsche 904 was the first model of the German company that had a fiberglass bodywork and this had a positive effect on its weight. It was equipped with a 2.0-liter engine producing 200 hp at 7,000 rpm, that enabled it to do the 0-100 km/h in approximately 6 seconds and to have a top speed around 260 km/h.









Its engine was mounted in the center. Just 106 copies came out of the factory, on the period of 1964-1965, with the victory in the Targa Florio to be perhaps the greatest success of the model. The #98 copy spent the first years of its life in the U.S. and then it passed into the hands of a collector in Europe and now it will be auctioned.

It will be auctioned by Gooding and Co. over the next few days and it is expected to be sold between $1.5 and $1.8 million.