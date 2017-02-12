A 1965 Mercedes-Benz 230SL with a Corvette engine is up for sale

Everything is possible in the automotive world, you could take a Mustang and equip it with a Toyota Supra engine, or take a 1965 Mercedes-Benz 230SL and swap its engine with that of a Corvette.









This red Mercedes-Benz 230SL recently went up for sale on Craigslist. The car’s 6 cylinder engine has been replaced with a 5.7-liter LS1, producing 350 hp, combined with an automatic transmission.

The current owner of the car however, named Matt, is not responsible for this strange engine swap, since he admits that even he, does not know who made the swap, since he bought it like that.