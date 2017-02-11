A street-legal Ferrari FXX Evo is up for sale

Back in 2005, Ferrari presented the FXX, which was a race car that was based on the Enzo. The production of the car was limited to 30 units with their owners, being members of the Ferrari Corse Clienti program. The FXX is available only for track use and it can take part in events that take place around the world.









In 2009 the company presented an upgrade package, called FXX Evoluzione that had a cost of €230,000. The FXX Evoluzione was able to produce 860 hp at 9,500 rpm that helped it reach 100 km/h from a standstill in just 2.5 sec, seconds, with its top speed being 400 km/h.

The car that you see in the main picture has been turned into a street-legal version of the FXX Evoluzione and it is currently for sale in England. If you are interested you can see its listing, here.