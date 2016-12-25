1967 Maserati Mexico heads to auction

In 1965 Carrozzeria Vignale presented at the Turin’ auto show a modified Maserati 5000GT. After the show the model was bought by the former President of Mexico Adolfo López Mateos. Thus the car acquired the name Mexico and next year John Surtees won the F1 race in Mexico with a Cooper T81, equipped with a 3.0-liter V12 engine of Maserati.









Apart from Vignale, Maserati had entrusted other companies to present their proposals. The car that you see in the picture is a creation of Pietro Frua. Although it was a preproduction model, its chassis was sold to a customer of Maserati in Modena. Then it went in America, in the hands of Frank Mandarano, founder of Concorso Italiano and after the car changed a few more owners, one of them even replaced its engine with an improved version of the Tipo 107.

The car will be auctioned by RM Sotheby’s on Friday, January 20, 2017 and it is estimated that it will be sold at a price between $450,000 and $550,000.