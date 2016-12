G-Power presented a tuning package for the Mercedes-AMG GT. Originally the performance of the car’s 4.0-liter V8 bi-turbo engine is 462 hp and 600 Nm of torque, but with the package of G-power, it raises to 610 hp with 750 Nm of torque.









The car is able to accelerate to 100 km/h from a standstill in 3.6 seconds. The company offers new 20-inch wheels at the front and 21-inch at the rear that cost €7,650 with the price of the mechanical upgrade being €2,570.