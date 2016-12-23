1971 Lamborghini Miura SV is heading to auction

The Miura SV is one of the most iconic cars of Lamborghini, with its beautiful lines and its powerful 4-liter V12, making everyone fall in love with it. A 1972 Miura SV will be auctioned by RM Sotheby’s in Arizona at the beginning of 2017.









It is painted with the factory color Rosso Corsa, having gold details, factory air conditioning, a limited slip differential, a radio and a blue leather upholstery on the interior. It is equipped with a 4.0-liter V12 engine that produces 385 hp, combined with a 5-speed manual transmission. The first owner was an American and having passed through many hands, the car ended up in Portugal, but in the end this Miura SV returned back in the US, so that it can be auctioned.