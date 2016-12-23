Liberty Walk has prepared a new body kit for the Ferrari F430

Liberty Walk has prepared a new body kit for the Ferrari F430

Liberty Walk has prepared another wide body kit, for the Ferrari F430. The kit consists of new bumpers, fenders, a ducktail spoiler, new side skirts, a diffuser and new exhaust tailpipes.

The body kit, costs $29,160 when it is made from carbon, or $24,300 without the rear spoiler. If someone wants something more economical, then the company offers the body kit made from plastic, with a cost of $19,980.

Liberty Walk has not done any mechanical modifications on the car, which is equipped with a 4.3-liter V8 producing 490 hp at 8,500 rpm with 465 Nm at 5,250 rpm, that enables it to do the 0-100 km/h in 4 seconds with its top speed reaching 315 km/h.

