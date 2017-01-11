Volkswagen I.D. Buzz Concept

Volkswagen unveiled at Detroit the I.D. Buzz Concept, an electric Microbus that is the evolution of the Budd-e concept presented one year ago, in the same auto show.









It is powered by two electric motors, producing a total of 369 hp, with the power passing on all the wheels. One of the engines is positioned in the front axle and the other at the rear one. The car can do the 0-100 km/h in about 5 seconds, with its top speed being electronically limited to 160 km/h. The electric motors are powered by a 111 kWh battery that gives the car an autonomy of 600 km in the European NEDC test Cycle and it can charge up to 80% via a fast charger in just half an hour.

It is based on MEB platform and it has laser scanners, cameras, radar and ultrasonic devices that help it move autonomously. The platform allows the company to create smaller versions of the car, as well as a version with only one engine on the rear axle, producing 268 hp, using a 83 kWh battery.

The car is painted in a distinctive green and grey color, it has LED lights, 22-inch rims and it can carry up to 8 people. Its interior features hidden lighting, a wooden floor, an augmented reality heads-up display, a touch steering wheel and a tablet.