2018 Hyundai Elantra GT

Hyundai presented at the Chicago auto show the new Elantra GT. The car’s body is made from 53% high strength steel, double the percentage, used by the previous generation, making it weighs 28 kilos less than the previous generation, with its stiffness to grow by 22%.









The car offers more space for its passengers, since it has grown by 40 mm in length and 15 mm in width, with the wheelbase remaining the same. It has MacPherson struts at the front and according to Hyundai, the Elantra GT has become more flexible and responsive in handling, while still having dynamic characteristics. The steering wheel has become more direct, responding 10% better, with the brakes being improved as well. All the above improves driving comfort, making the Elantra GT more dynamic, more flexible and more fun to drive.

Mechanically the car will be offered with a four-cylinder 2.0-liter engine producing 162 hp, combined with either a 6-speed manual gearbox, or a 6-speed automatic. The car will also be available with a 2.0-liter engine producing 147 hp, with the Elantra GT Sport Edition to be equipped with a 1.6-liter turbo engine producing 201 hp, combined with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed automatic.

Its interior features new switches and a large 8-inch touch screen which is available in the additional equipment, with the standard equipment including a 5-inch screen. The car’s infotainment system is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while the new Elantra GT has also a TomTom navigation system, a three-spoke leather steering wheel, aluminium and black shiny decorations, a leather upholstery and an optional panoramic sunroof. Its luggage space is 395 liters, that after folding the rear seats reaches 1,301 liters.

Hyundai has equipped the car with several security features, such as an autonomous braking system, a forward collision warning system, active cruise control, blind spot alert system, a lane keeping system and a system that understands when the driver is tired. The car will start its sales in the US, this summer.