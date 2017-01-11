2018 Honda Odyssey

Honda unveiled the fifth generation of the Odyssey, at the Detroit auto show, with the car being available in dealerships, by next spring. The new Odyssey has LED front and rear lights a floating rear column and a sharp line that runs through its sides, giving it a more elegant look.









Mechanically, it will be equipped with a 3.5-liter V6 engine producing 280 hp, available with a 9 or 10-speed automatic gearbox.

Its interior can accommodate up to 8 people, while every seat can be adjusted independently. The centre console and doors make use of quality materials, while the instrument panel consists of a 7-inch screen, with the infotainment system having an 8 inch touchscreen.

The driver will be able to use the CabinWatch and CabinTalk systems, which allow him to communicate with the occupants of the second and third row seats, using cameras and speakers. The rear-seat entertainment system features a 10.2 inch screen, that integrates many applications.

The new Odyssey has an extremely quiet cabin, featuring triple soundproof doors, while the front and side windows have acoustic insulation. Finally, extra insulation has been placed on the floor and on the space between the engine and the front part of the cabin.